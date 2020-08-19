Weather Channel App Settles LA's Data Mining Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The company behind the Weather Channel app has agreed to be more transparent about collecting and sharing its users' private location data when providing "personalized local weather data," the city attorney of Los Angeles announced Wednesday. TWC Product and Technology LLC and its parent company IBM entered into a settlement last week to resolve claims that they kept their 45 million monthly Weather Channel app users in the dark about how their geolocation information is minutely tracked and then sold to third parties for advertising purposes. Geolocation information like that collected by the companies could be analyzed to determine users' daily...

