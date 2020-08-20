Investor Sues Ex-Citigroup Exec's SPAC To Block $11B Merger

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Former Citigroup executive Michael Klein and his third blank check company are facing allegations in New York federal court that the entity violated securities law by failing to reveal conflicts of interest and other vital information in its planned merger to create an $11 billion health care cost management business, according to a complaint filed Wednesday. Investor Michael Feges urged the court to prevent a shareholder vote on Churchill Capital Corp. III's planned merger with health care cost management platform MultiPlan Inc. until the alleged violations have been resolved. "Unless remedied, Churchill's public stockholders will be irreparably harmed because the proxy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS