Lesbian Coaches Were Fired Lawfully, 3rd Circ. Rules

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The University of Delaware had several legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons to fire a middle-aged lesbian couple from their jobs coaching the school's women's volleyball team, the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday. The nonprecedential, two-paragraph opinion from a Third Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed a 2019 district court ruling that granted summary judgment to the university, finding that the school was within its rights to fire married couple Bonnie Kenny and Cindy Gregory for their recent losing seasons and allegations of misconduct, including athlete and parent complaints. "We agree that there were multiple nondiscriminatory reasons for firing Kenny and Gregory as outlined by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS