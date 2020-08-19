5th Circ. Won't Revive Tesco Shareholder Class Action

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a trial court's ruling that tossed a proposed shareholder class action lawsuit against energy technology company Tesco Corp., its former board of directors and Nabors Industries Ltd. alleging that they withheld important information ahead of Nabors' 2017 acquisition of Tesco. A three-judge panel of the court wrote that shareholder Norman Heinze had failed to prove his argument that the proxy statement omissions tricked shareholders into approving the all-stock acquisition by Nabors. Heinze alleged that four omissions in particular left Tesco shareholders with an "unduly pessimistic view of Tesco's future growth potential." The court said the...

