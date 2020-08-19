Pa. Cancer Center's Trial Win OK'd In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a verdict in favor of Fox Chase Cancer Center in a suit accusing it of causing the death of a cancer patient due to infections that weren't timely diagnosed, saying certain jury instructions were not erroneous and an autopsy was properly excluded. Judge Dan Pellegrini, writing for the three-judge panel, rejected Tina Locke's argument on appeal that the lower court improperly denied her motion for a new trial after an allegedly erroneous jury instruction on vicarious liability. Locke filed suit on behalf of her deceased mother, a bladder cancer patient who died in 2013...

