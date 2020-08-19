Experts Warn Online Voting Tech Isn't Ready For 2020

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- As state and local governments work to prepare voting infrastructure ahead of the November presidential election, regulators in the communications sector have one clear message: Don't use the internet. From social-distancing protocols that complicate in-person voting to President Donald Trump's criticisms of mail-in ballots, all of the turmoil raises the question of why Americans can't turn to the internet to solve the nation's voting woes at a time when nearly every other part of life has gone virtual. But virtual voting — and even simpler electronic methods for scanning, storing and transmitting ballots — is still fraught with weak points, experts...

