9th Circ. Says US Resident Can't Get Citizenship Via Mom

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A U.S. permanent resident facing deportation can't get citizenship through his naturalized mother, the Ninth Circuit held on Wednesday, though one judge on the panel warned that the appeals court's precedent was written too broadly and caused an "incorrect result" in this case. The three-judge panel held that Monssef Cheneau, a French citizen, cannot derive citizenship through his mother, who became a U.S. citizen when he was 14 years old, because he did not become a U.S. permanent resident until he turned 18 due to delays in his green card application. Cheneau, who moved to the U.S. when he was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS