Fla. Court Won't Enforce Flubbed Crash Settlement Offer

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An attorney whose paralegal mistakenly sent an auto insurance carrier a crash settlement offer for a fraction of the intended amount should have been allowed to rescind the quickly accepted deal, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday, saying the offer was both unauthorized and a "unilateral mistake." A three-judge Fourth District Court of Appeal panel unanimously reversed an Indian River County judge's denial of a motion to withdraw a proposed $10,000 settlement offer ostensibly made by Kyle Dale in a suit seeking to hold motorist Viktoria Schaub liable for an auto collision. Dale's counsel had argued that his paralegal had mistakenly...

