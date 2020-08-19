9th Circ. Upholds Washington State Workers' Comp Law

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court's refusal to invalidate a Washington workers' compensation law specifically tailored to employees of federal government contractors or subcontractors working at a massive nuclear cleanup site in the state. In a published opinion, the panel unanimously held U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian got it right when he granted summary judgment in favor of Washington state. The opinion backs a finding that federal law creates a carveout that insulates state workers' compensation laws, such as the one in this case, from constitutional protections that generally bar states from discriminating against or regulating the...

