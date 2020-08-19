London Offshore Driller Valaris Hits Ch. 11

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- London-based offshore drilling contractor Valaris PLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas bankruptcy court on Wednesday with $7.1 billion in debt, citing the energy sector's downturn and the coronavirus pandemic as key influences in the company's decision to restructure its debt. Valaris, which touts itself as the leading provider of offshore contract drilling services in the international oil and gas industry, operates in 24 countries through 225 subsidiaries, according to court documents. The company employs almost 4,000 people worldwide and brought in $2.05 billion in revenue during 2019. But the company has lost about 10 existing contracts since the beginning...

