Muslim Detainees' Choice: Pork Or Rotten Food, Attys Say

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is spurning the religious beliefs of Muslim immigrants held at a Florida detention center by forcing them to choose between eating pork or rotten halal meals, advocates say. Attorneys at Muslim Advocates, Americans for Immigrant Justice and King & Spalding LLP said in a letter Wednesday that they have received "alarming reports" that ICE serves pork to the Muslim immigrants held in a Krome, Florida, detention center. The detainees adhere to Muslim beliefs that some meats, including pork, are forbidden to eat. Although ICE provides the Krome detainees religiously permissible, or halal, food, the meals are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS