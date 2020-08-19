Foreign Work Permit Rules Eased To End Printing Delays Case

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Foreign citizens with approval to work in the U.S. may start working before their printed work permit cards arrive, the U.S. immigration agency said Wednesday as part of a proposed settlement resolving litigation challenging monthslong printing delays. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that due to the "extraordinary and unprecedented COVID-19 public health emergency," foreign employees' approval notices will be considered enough to prove they have permission to work in the U.S., easing a prior requirement that employers verify employees' physical employment authorization documents. The relaxed requirement, which applies to individuals with approval notices between December 2019 and Aug. 20, 2020,...

