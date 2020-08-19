Insurance Exec, Ex-NC GOP Chair Sentenced In Bribery Case

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An insurance executive was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Wednesday while the former chair of the North Carolina Republican Party got probation in a case alleging they conspired to bribe the state's insurance commissioner to nix a troublesome investigation, the Charlotte Observer and other outlets reported. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. sentenced Gregory Lindberg, the owner of Eli Global LLC, which in turn owns the Durham-based Global Bankers Insurance Group, to seven years and three months in federal prison. His alleged co-conspirator, Robert "Robin" Hayes, was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and given probation, according...

