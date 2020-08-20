Sony Beats PlayStation Patent Fight, Teeing Up Appeal

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has entered final judgment in Sony Corp.'s favor in a patent fight over Playstation games after it successfully got the court to strike down a slot machine patent, clearing the path for an appeal at the Federal Circuit. U.S. District Judge William Alsup issued a judgment Wednesday in favor of Sony, which scored a victory in June when the judge ruled that Bot M8 LLC's patent failed to hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. Both sides then agreed to dismiss their other claims and counterclaims in the underlying case, making "all issues already decided...

