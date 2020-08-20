Atty's Defeat Of Patent Portfolio Malpractice Claims Upheld

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday confirmed an arbitrator's finding for a Chicago lawyer and his firm over a former client's claim that the lawyer was one of several who mishandled an underlying business dispute concerning a patent portfolio. U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger granted lawyer Joseph Siprut and his firm Siprut PC's request to confirm an arbitrator's finding that former client Charles Short III waited too long to bring malpractice claims over Siprut's handling of a lawsuit against Short's former business partner. Judge Seeger said that he granted Siprut's February motion for confirmation because Short didn't object to the request,...

