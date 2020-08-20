Full 11th Circ. Splits On Indian National's Deportation Case

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The full Eleventh Circuit split 9-5 on whether it can probe an Indian national's failed bid for deportation relief, with the majority narrowing the courts' authority to review "any judgment" an immigration officer makes in certain requests for deportation relief. In a Wednesday precedential decision, a majority of the Eleventh Circuit held that a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act strips courts of their jurisdiction to review any of the eligibility decisions an immigration officer makes while considering any of five types of requests for deportation relief. Other courts — and in the past, the Eleventh Circuit itself — had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS