Judge Judy Says 'Self-Dealing' Agent Didn't Earn $22M Fees

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Judge Judith Sheindlin, the reality star of "Judge Judy," lodged a suit in California state court Wednesday accusing a talent agency and its chief agent of making off with more than $22 million in syndication fees from her series without contributing to the show's success over the past two decades. Richard Lawrence, an agent with Rebel Entertainment Partners Inc., is "unethical and self-dealing" and "one of the luckiest men in the world" because he didn't package the "Judge Judy" series but has been paid more than $22 million in packaging fees, according to the former prosecutor and New York judge's complaint....

