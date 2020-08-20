Harvey Weinstein Swaps Counsel In Sex Abuse Class Action

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT) -- Disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein asked a New York federal judge on Wednesday to approve his hiring of boutique firm Aidala Bertuna & Kamins PC to defend him in a proposed sexual abuse class action, replacing Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP. The request for the switch comes at a pivotal moment in the case after U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein rejected a proposed $19 million settlement last month, deriding the deal as "phony" and the class as nonexistent. The structure of the failed agreement and related global settlement of The Weinstein Co. bankruptcy proceeding would have...

