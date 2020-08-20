Live Nation Can't Get Rival's Docs In Music Fest Contract Suit

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 7:33 PM BST) -- A London judge has rejected entertainment giant Live Nation's bid to force rival AEG to disclose details about communications linked to an allegedly biased decision by a charity managing British royal parks to award AEG the lucrative multiyear Hyde Park Music Festival contract. High Court Judge Nerys Jefford said she had "some sympathy" for Live Nation's argument that it needed documents related to AEG's rehiring of the concert's former director, Jim King — which came about during the middle of the bidding process with The Royal Parks — but said the disclosure isn't relevant to the claims Live Nation has brought so...

