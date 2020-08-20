Judge Likely To Send Atty Malpractice Claim To Arbitration

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge on Thursday signaled an intent to send to arbitration a legal malpractice dispute stemming from an allegedly botched workplace retaliation claim, noting the attorney representing the aggrieved former client failed to file a response fighting the request. No attorney representing plaintiff Judith Clifford appeared at a Zoom hearing Thursday morning to argue against the motion filed by attorney Alfonso Kennard Jr. and his law firm Kennard Law PC. A message left with Clifford's counsel, Jim L. Culpepper of Jim L. Culpepper & Associates PC, was not returned Thursday. Clifford filed suit against the firm and Kennard...

