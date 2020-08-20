Berger Montague Slams 'Hypothetical' Pa. Malpractice Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Berger Montague has urged a Pennsylvania state judge to ax "hypothetical" malpractice claims leveled by a coalition of mushroom producers over concerns that the firm may have failed to preserve the coalition's ability to sue Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP for allegedly faulty advice that led to a sweeping antitrust case. The American Mushroom Cooperative filed suit against Saul Ewing in Philadelphia County in April alleging that the firm's errors in chartering the group in the early 2000s resulted in it facing tens of millions of dollars in antitrust damages. In the event the claims are tossed out as time-barred, however,...

