Pa. Atty Charged With Stealing Insurance Settlement Funds

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A former Bucks County, Pennsylvania, attorney has been charged with stealing more than $563,000 from an insurance settlement intended to pay for a client's lifelong medical care, the Montgomery County district attorney's office announced Thursday. Michael F. Bradley of Warrington was charged with felony counts related to his alleged theft from a $1.1 million settlement fund he negotiated for Branden Thornton, who suffered traumatic brain injuries when a vehicle struck him while he was walking in Upper Merion Township in 2012. "The defendant's theft of more than half a million dollars — funds that were dedicated to helping his client receive...

