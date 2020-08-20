Trump Asks Justices For Permission To Block Twitter Users

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to review a Second Circuit decision finding that President Donald Trump's practice of "blocking" Twitter users that criticize him violates the First Amendment, saying the ruling makes him unable to "insulate" his account from "harassment, trolling or hate speech." The DOJ filed a petition for writ of certiorari, or review, in the Supreme Court on behalf of the president seeking to throw out a Second Circuit ruling from July 2019 siding with Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute and seven Twitter users Trump blocked. The appellate panel ruled that blocking social media...

