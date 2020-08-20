3rd Circ. Won't Touch AT&T's $2M Win In Contract Action

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- AT&T can keep its more than two-decade-old $2 million win against a former contractor, the Third Circuit held on Thursday, swatting down the contractor's allegations of fraud. In a nonprecedential opinion, the three-judge panel ruled that telephone traffic aggregator company 800 Services Inc.'s attempt to undo a 1998 final judgment in a contract dispute could not fly in today's court, finding that the company couldn't prove AT&T committed fraud. "Litigants routinely disagree about how courts should view evidence. But the losing party cannot just repackage that disagreement to claim that the winning party committed fraud on the court," the panel said....

