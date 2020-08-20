Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LinkedIn Rips Rival's 'Gerrymandered' Market In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn Inc. urged a California federal court Thursday to throw out hiQ's antitrust lawsuit accusing the social media company of holding a monopoly over the job data market, arguing that LinkedIn has competitors and the startup has "conveniently gerrymandered" its market definition for litigation.

During a Zoom hearing, LinkedIn's counsel, Jonathan H. Blavin of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, argued that the startup's proposed market definition excludes traditional recruiting service providers that offer employee data, and therefore the case can't move forward.

Blavin said ultimately the startup's antitrust lawsuit complains about "quality variances" in services and hiQ doesn't like that LinkedIn...

