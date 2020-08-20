Judge Urges Mediation In Inventory Co.'s Trade Secret Fight

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday urged mediation of a pharmaceutical inventory company's trade secrets dispute with two former high-ranking employees who allegedly took staff, clients and proprietary data to start a rival business. Saying from the bench that she thinks there's some evidence of a contract breach in the case, U.S. District Judge Leigh M. May advised the parties to mediate instead of duking it out in court. Capital Inventory Inc. is accusing former operations director Christopher E. Green and former operations vice president Ryan E. Williams of secretly using confidential information and poaching employees to start competitor Meridian Inventory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS