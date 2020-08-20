Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Convicted Murderer's Patent Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel ruled Thursday that a man incarcerated for murdering his mother can't pursue infringement claims against Western Digital Corp. over his computer storage technology patent, because New Jersey prohibits prisoners from engaging in unauthorized business dealings. A two-judge majority dealt a blow to Walter A. Tormasi, siding with a California federal judge's dismissal of his lawsuit because Tormasi hadn't gotten approval from the administrator of the Trenton, New Jersey, facility to launch his intellectual property holding company. The fact that Tormasi, who has been in prison since 1998, had transferred ownership of the patent at the heart...

