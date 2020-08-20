Insurance Exec Sentenced To 7 Years For Bribery, Corruption

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has sentenced the owner of an insurance conglomerate and his consultant to prison, giving the owner more than seven years behind bars for conspiring to bribe the state's insurance commissioner by offering as much as $2 million to shut down a troublesome investigation. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn on Wednesday sentenced Greg E. Lindberg, the founder of Eli Global LLC and the owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group, to 87 months in prison and his consultant John D. Gray to 2½ years in prison. The two men were also ordered to pay around $1.45 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS