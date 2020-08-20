Ex-Cisco Workers Hit Back At 'Retaliatory' Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Two former Cisco employees who left to join rival electronics company Plantronics have lodged counterclaims in California federal court, calling Cisco's recent trade secrets suit a "retaliatory campaign" rooted in unenforceable noncompete agreements. Wilson Chung and James He are two of four former Cisco employees named in the suit and are accused by the company of downloading or transferring various trade secret documents in violation of their employment agreements. Chung and He's counterclaims were filed separately on Wednesday but contain similar legal arguments and language. Chung said his Cisco employment agreement acts as a de facto noncompete agreement with unlawful provisions...

