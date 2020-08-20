Marble Ridge Accused Of Dashing Neiman Marcus Ch. 11 Deal

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trustee's office has accused a distressed debt investor of abusing its role as a member of the unsecured creditors committee in Neiman Marcus' Chapter 11 case by coercing a potential buyer into dropping a bid for the retailer's equity assets. In a report filed Wednesday in Texas bankruptcy court, trustee attorney Hector Duran said Marble Ridge Capital LP's managing director Dan Kamensky steered the committee toward a settlement that would see unsecured creditors receive shares in Neiman's valuable e-commerce platform My Theresa. Kamensky then coerced and threatened investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to discourage it from making a competing offer...

