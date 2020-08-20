'Artful Pleading' Can't Save Surescripts Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge threw out a proposed class action Wednesday accusing e-prescription service Surescripts LLC of building an industry monopoly, faulting the pharmacy plaintiffs, for now, for apparently trying to "disguise their failure" to link their transactions directly to Surescripts. U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. gave the pharmacies a chance to amend their complaint, although he said if they "prefer to stand" on the allegations as they are, he's ready to enter final judgment for Surescripts and fellow defendant electronic health records vendor Allscripts Healthcare Solutions "to facilitate any appeal the plaintiffs may wish to pursue." The problem for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS