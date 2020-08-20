DOL Unveils How To Register As Pooled Employer Plan Boss

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor released proposed regulations Thursday outlining how the administrators of a new type of retirement plan called a pooled employer plan can register with the agency. Pooled employer plans, which give workers access to individual retirement accounts through their jobs, will go on the market Jan. 1, 2021. Multiple companies can participate in a single pooled employer plan without taking on administrative duties; instead, they defer to the plan administrator, called the "pooled plan provider." This pooled plan provider has to register with the DOL before the PEP goes on the market, the DOL said. Registration involves...

