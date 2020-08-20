Cricket Wireless Retailer Sues IRS Over $1.1M In ACA Taxes

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Cricket Wireless retailer with locations across New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana sued the IRS Thursday over a $1.1 million tax bill it received after the agency determined the company violated the Affordable Care Act's employer mandate. Optimal Wireless LLC told a D.C. federal court that the IRS ran afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act when it failed to coordinate with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in assessing tax payments to the company for violating requirements for employers to provide adequate insurance under the ACA. The Internal Revenue Service assessed the payments to Optimal Wireless after determining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS