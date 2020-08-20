Ex-NJ Judge Can Pursue Civil Rights Claims Over Arrest

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has reversed course after previously finding an ex-state judge's civil rights claims against a town were filed too late and will now allow her to pursue them over her arrest for allegedly hindering the apprehension of her then-fugitive boyfriend. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton on Wednesday handed that victory to ex-Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady on her bid to reconsider the judge's April opinion tossing the claims as barred by a two-year statute of limitations, since the former jurist's arrest occurred in June 2013 but she didn't file the complaint until September 2019....

