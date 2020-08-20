Guggenheim Exec Charged Over Fla. Boat Crash

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A top insurance executive of investment and advisory firm Guggenheim Partners was charged with reckless driving and culpable negligence by Florida prosecutors and sued by the alleged victims of a late December boating collision that he was involved in. Daniel Towriss pled not guilty Thursday to the five misdemeanor charges stemming from the Dec. 31 boating accident that occurred near Fort Lauderdale. According to a July lawsuit filed by two Indiana residents who were allegedly on the boat at the time of the accident, Towriss drove his 42-foot boat — called "Blue Steel" — recklessly and consumed alcoholic beverages before it...

