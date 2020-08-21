Ill. Doctors With Same Name Agree To End Trademark Fight

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday permanently dismissed a case between a doctor and another physician of the same name, the latter of whom was accused of capitalizing off their similar names to run an opioid "pill mill" and tarnish the plaintiff's professional standing. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis dismissed Illinois doctor Jay Joshi's trademark suit against defendant Jay K. Joshi with prejudice after the two notified her a day earlier that they've ended their dispute. The parties' joint notice doesn't directly indicate whether they have reached a settlement, but says each side will bear their own costs and fees associated...

