Chipotle Accused Of Shorting Cash-Paying Pa. Customers

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill customers filed a putative class action in Pennsylvania court on Thursday claiming the restaurant chain is purposely short-changing consumers in the state who use cash to make purchases. The lawsuit alleges that two customers made purchases this month at Chipotle locations in Pennsylvania, but the cashiers gave them only bills back without the additional coin change they were due. According to suit, the cashiers implemented company policy and rounded the change so the extra money stayed in the till and not in the customers' pocket. "As a result, Chipotle made a conscious decision to give to itself by...

