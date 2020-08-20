'Game Of Thrones' Author Claims Film Co. Lost Novella Rights

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin said a film company lost its chance to option his horror novella "The Skin Trade," according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in California state court, saying he recouped the rights last year after the company sat on the project for too long. Blackstone Manor LLC had five years to start production on "The Skin Trade" per a rights agreement but instead chose to wait until the very last minute to throw together a bare-bones shoot to try to hold on to its rights, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court....

