US Will Consider Duties Up To 188% On Chinese Chassis

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday it will consider placing duties as high as 188% on Chinese motor vehicle base frames, after receiving a petition from U.S. manufacturers alleging that they are being hurt by the products. Commerce said the Coalition of American Chassis Manufacturers showed in its petition that domestic producers that accounted for 50% of the total production of chassis in the U.S. last year are in favor of investigations warranting that the agency launch probes into the foreign imports. The agency said it will conduct anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations to determine whether chassis imports were subsidized...

