Citibank Slams Offshore Driller's Ch. 11 Debt-Swap Plan

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Citibank offered a Texas bankruptcy court what it said was a preview of its objections to offshore drilling contractor Valaris' $7 billion debt-swap Chapter 11 plan, saying Thursday that the financing provisions are a giveaway to a bondholder group. At a first-day phone hearing for Valaris' Chapter 11 case, counsel for Citibank, the agent for the company's revolving credit facility, said it plans to challenge the restructuring plan, particularly a proposal to have a bondholder group surrender $6.5 billion in debt and provide $500 million in debtor-in-possession financing and receive $550 million in debt and more than a third of Valaris' equity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS