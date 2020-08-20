Google Fund Leads Health Chat Service Klara's $15M Round

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Digital health communication company Klara, advised by Fenwick & West LLP, announced Thursday that it had raised $15 million in a financing round led by Google's artificial intelligence-focused venture fund Gradient Ventures and Frist Cressey Ventures. New York-based Klara Technologies Inc. said that existing investors FirstMark Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Project A and Stage 2 Capital also participated in the funding round, according to a press release. Klara said the money will fund the expansion of its team, improve its main communication product and further automate its user functions. Companies in the digital health sphere have seen a boom in activity as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS