7th Circ. Told Class Objector Side Deals Ruling Creates Split

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The full Seventh Circuit has been asked to reconsider whether three men who made side deals to end their opposition to a dietary supplement class settlement must repay the money they received, with one of the men arguing that the ruling against them will discourage appeals of denied objections. A Seventh Circuit panel ruled earlier this month that class objectors Randy Nunez, Steven Buckley and Patrick Sweeney must pay back the individual payments they received in exchange for withdrawing appeals they had launched over a revised $7.5 million settlement in a dietary supplement labeling class action. In an en banc petition...

