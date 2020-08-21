Feds Want Accused Chinese Spy Held As 'Extreme Flight Risk'

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. attorneys in Hawaii endeavored to convince a federal judge to deny bail to an ex-CIA agent accused of spying for China in a filing released Thursday, citing a "war chest of damning evidence" and calling him "an extreme flight risk." Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, a former CIA operative who more recently worked as a linguist in the FBI's Honolulu field office, is currently detained at Federal Detention Center Honolulu awaiting trial, charged with conspiring to commit espionage against the U.S. for over a decade. Ma was arrested on Aug. 14 after he allegedly told an undercover FBI agent posing...

