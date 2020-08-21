Investor Claims Ohio Utility Played Role In $60M Bribery Plot

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- American Electric Power Co. Inc. is facing a proposed class action from an investor who says the utility's stock lost value after an Ohio newspaper ran an investigative report implicating AEP in a more than $60 million corruption plot. In a complaint filed Thursday in Ohio federal court, investor Diana Nickerson alleges the company and its directors misrepresented regulatory and legislative efforts and opened itself up to reputational, legal and financial harm when it "covertly participated" in what has been called the largest public corruption case in Ohio history. To conceal the alleged plot, the company included materially false and misleading...

