Dallas Atty Hit With 6-Month Suspension For Misconduct

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the Northern District of Texas has suspended a Dallas criminal defense attorney from practicing before the court for six months, finding she violated a judge's order to stop communicating with an ex-client and lied to prosecutors. The panel determined Thursday that the six-month suspension for Temani Me'Chelle Adams and a requirement she complete 15 hours of continuing legal education was the "least restrictive sanction" it could impose to deter her from future unethical and "inappropriate behavior." The panel found clear and convincing evidence that Adams violated court rules and committed misconduct in her representation of two defendants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS