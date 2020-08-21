Agentra Can't Ax $275K Robocall Deal For Lack Of Signature

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal court will hold Agentra LLC to a $275,000 settlement over unsolicited robocalls, finding that the absence of Agentra's signature wasn't enough to kill the deal the insurance company had otherwise agreed to. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge said Thursday that attorneys for Agentra and the proposed class of robocall recipients had otherwise reached agreement on all the aspects of the $275,000 settlement and the agreement was only awaiting the insurer's signature, so the company could be made to follow through on the deal. "Agentra's contention that the settlement cannot be enforced because it did not sign the...

