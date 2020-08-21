Diamond Resorts Blasts Services Cited In Cancellation Ads

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Several companies and a law firm used false advertising to claim they could offer consumers legal services to extract them from vacation timeshares, timeshare giant Diamond Resorts has argued in Florida federal court. Companies such as JRD Travels LLC, Nationwide Transfer LLC and RSI LLC violated federal and state law by posting false advertisements that claimed consumers would be able to cancel their timeshares by engaging in a process that would allow individuals to lawfully get out of their contracts, Diamond Resorts U.S. Collection Development LLC contended in a complaint filed Thursday in the Middle District of Florida. The companies referred...

