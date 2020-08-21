Insurers Must Cover Ex-RCAP Execs' Defense Costs

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has found that Westchester Fire Insurance Co., Aspen American Insurance Co. and RSUI Indemnity Co. must pay defense costs incurred by five former executives for RCAP Holdings LLC in a suit by the bankrupt company's litigation successor, reversing course from its own May opinion. In an opinion filed Thursday, the five-judge panel broke from its earlier opinion in finding the excess insurers must advance defense costs to former RCAP Executive Chairman Nicholas S. Schorsch and his fellow former officers and directors, Edward M. Weil Jr., William Kahane, Peter M. Budko and Brian S. Block, in a...

