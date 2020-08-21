DHS Heads Targeted In Suit Challenging Immigration Fee Rule

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocacy organizations are pressing a California federal court to block a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services rule that imposes the country's first-ever asylum fee, arguing in a new lawsuit that the government officials who issued the rule were invalidly appointed to their positions. The lawsuit filed late Thursday marks another legal attack on the new costs of asylum and the near doubling of naturalization fees under a new USCIS rule. But the eight nonprofit organizations behind the suit claim the rule fails because the U.S. Department of Homeland Security leaders who issued the regulation lacked the authority to do so. Last week, a federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS