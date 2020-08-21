10 Questions To Ask Before Managing Form I-9s Electronically

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT) -- In an increasingly digital world, many employers are looking to rely less on paper and move to electronic systems. In recent years, the concept of electronic Form I-9 completion and maintenance has become an attractive option for companies looking to achieve this goal. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has provided some guidance relating to electronic completion and maintenance, although the law has arguably not yet caught up to the technology. In this article, we will provide background information on software programs that provide electronic Form I-9 completion and maintenance, review the critical protocols that must be in place for employers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS